Preventing LGBT, Police Raids A Number oF Guest House in Pekanbaru

Jakarta, MINA – The Civil Service Police Unit (Satpol PP) of Pekanbaru City, Riau Province has conducted surveillance raids to minimize the development of Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) in a number of guest houses and inns that are suspected of being the location of the activity.

Head of Satpol PP Pekanbaru City Zulfahmi Adrian said, as long as the raid did not find any caught in the hands of LGBT perpetrators and only secured a number of couples without marital status.

“If there is, then we will collect data first, then we will carry out coaching and warn them not to repeat their actions. Because the Regional Regulation does not yet exist, we only use Regional Regulation Number 13 of 2021 concerning public order, raids are carried out according to community allegations or reports, ” said Zulfahmi, through his written statement, as quoted from Infopublik.id on Tuesday.

According to him, Pekanbaru strongly supports efforts to prevent LGBT perpetrators from spreading in the Sorcerer City. Currently, discussions regarding the drafting of regional regulations are being processed at the regional head level.

“We really support the prevention of LGBT. Related to the making of the LGBT regional regulation, it is being discussed at the regional head level. If it is formed, the Pekanbaru Satpol PP is ready to implement it after the applicable regional regulation,” he commented.

He explained that LGBT cases are difficult to disclose because there are no visible signs when someone is LGBT. There is also no prohibition that fellow men or women share a room or live in the same house.

“Until now we haven’t arrested any LGBT perpetrators. Because there are no signs. Even if two men sleep in the same room, there is no prohibition and if they are not found to be wet, there is no proof,” he said.

During the raid, his party checked several lodging places and found several non-husband and wife couples without identification cards. They were secured and taken to the mako by Pekanbaru City Satpol PP officers for data collection.

“We secure them because they have no identity and proof of being husband and wife, in total there are 8 men and 10 women,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)