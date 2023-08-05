Satpol PP Guard Parks and City Forests in Jakarta from LGBT Activities

Jakarta, MINA – The Cawang City Forest, Perindustrian Street, East Jakarta has become a hotbed for lewd, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activities. Especially at night, they gather in these locations with minimal lighting.

The Head of Jakarta Provincial Civil Service Police Unit (Satpol PP), Arifin said, his staff will carry out security in all urban forests and parks in Jakarta.

“Yes, you could say that officers routinely guard several parks. We are coordinating with the DKI Forestry Service to guard them together,” said Arifin in South Jakarta, as quoted from Republika.co.id on Saturday.

He also appealed to the public to use parks or urban forests for positive purposes, and not violate the moral and cultural aspects. To anticipate negative events, officers will be deployed at that location.

“We invite the public to take care of the city forest and parks in their surroundings,” said Arifin.

According to Arifin, the community routinely uses parks and urban forests to exercise, exercise, or unwind, by sitting around them. Unfortunately, at night, some people take advantage of it for negative and immoral activities.

“So we’re all keeping watch together. Yes, maybe there will be additional lights in several urban forests and parks so that it’s not dark at night,” said Arifin.

Therefore, so that city forests and parks do not become places for LGBT gatherings, officers will stand guard and the locations will be given adequate lighting.

Previously, the UKI Cawang City Forest, located on Perindustrian Street, Kebon Pala Village, Makasar District, East Jakarta, was in the public spotlight because it was known as a ‘nest’ for gathering of LGBT people. Local residents proposed that the city forest be changed its designation into a city park.

“This is to anticipate the return of LGBT gatherings. This should only be made into an urban park, not an urban forest,” said one of the residents, Agus Saini (42 years) when met by Republika.co.id in the UKI Cawang City Forest area, Tuesday evening. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)