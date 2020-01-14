Palestinians Protest the Replace of 60 Detainees Children to Damoun Prison

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli Prison Service (IPS) has decided to move 60 detainees children to Damoun prison in Israel without adult supervisors.

The decision has triggered strong protests by detainees. It was stated by the Commission for Prisoners and Former Palestinian Prisoners on Saturday.

It was stated adult detainees who had been caring for minors were concerned, the transfer could damage the rights of child custody and be abused by prison guards without their adult supervisors, WAFA reported.

“Around 200 minors are currently being held in Israeli prisons out of nearly 5,000 Palestinian prisoners who are jailed for opposing Israeli occupation of their homeland,” the Commission said.

The commission said adult detainees usually care for minors and help them adjust to their new situation and represent them in any dispute with the Israeli Prison Service. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)