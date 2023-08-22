KPI Warns Broadcasting Institutions Not to Broadcast LGBT Elements

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) on Tuesday, reminded broadcasters not to show shows containing LGBT elements (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender).

Recently, the public was shocked by the recent showing of children’s cartoons containing LGBT elements. Footage of the cartoon film circulated through social media after being uploaded by a netizen.

Jakarta KPI deputy chairman Rizky Wahyuni ​​stated that she had conducted an investigation into broadcasts of cartoon film clips containing LGBT elements in public, private and subscription broadcasting institutions which were under KPI’s supervision.

This cartoon film is shown on the Over The Top (OTT) Youtube channel which incidentally is not included in the KPI supervision authority in accordance with the mandate of Law 32/2002 concerning Broadcasting authority.

“KPI has supervision over terrestrial television and radio. However, we remind all broadcasting institutions to be careful of all programs broadcast on television, especially containing LGBT elements like this,” said Rizky in a written statement, as quoted from Beritajakarta.id.

He said, KPI has a corridor of authority to control television content so that it complies with regulations in order to create quality broadcasts, uphold ethics, morals and norms in society.

“We continue to appeal to and ensure that broadcasting institutions are committed to safeguarding the mentality and morals of the nation,” she said.

Rizky said that he had also clarified and provided guidance to a broadcasting institution that broadcasts LGBT couples as a commitment to carry out its role as a broadcasting regulator.

“If violations are found, we will definitely follow up. Precisely what is worrying right now is that there are so many unfiltered broadcasts or content containing elements that damage the morals and ethics of the nation’s children which are broadcast in new media such as OTT, Video on Demand (VOD) and social media. And it is often reported to KPI,” she said.

Rizky hopes that the government will immediately issue regulations related to supervision of this new media so that screening of LGBT cartoons that have gone viral do not recur because there are institutions that immediately take action against or take preventive measures against shows that damage morale.

“For this reason, we must be smart in consuming broadcasts on whatever channels we watch. We have to be careful, empathetic, disciplined, active and selective,” she concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)