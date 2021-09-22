President Jokowi Inagurates New Technology Steel Factory Owned PT Krakatau Steel

Cilegon, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited and inaugurated the Hot Strip Mill #2 Factory owned by PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk, which is located in the Industrial Estate Krakatau, Cilegon City, Banten Province on Tuesday.

“Today, we will witness the inauguration of Hot Strip Mill #2 from PT Krakatau Steel which uses modern and latest technology in the steel industry. There are only two in the world, the first in the United States and the second in Indonesia, namely in Krakatau Steel.

Earlier, I had looked into the production process and it was really high technology,” said the President in his remarks as quoted from Setkab.go.id.

The President explained that this factory has a hot roll coil production capacity of 1.5 million tons per year.

“The first factory in Indonesia capable of producing premium quality HRC. We will continue to increase the production until it reaches four million tons per year,” he added.

With the operation of this factory, the Head of State hopes that domestic steel needs can be met while eliminating dependence on imported steel.

“Reducing the number of our country’s steel imports, which are currently ranked second for Indonesia’s imported commodities. So we hope that later we can save foreign exchange of IDR 29 trillion per year, this is a very large number,” he said.

On that occasion, President Jokowi also asked PT Krakatau Steel to maintain the quality of the steel produced so that it is not inferior to imported products.

“I am sure that in the future it will become a commodity that can compete in regional and global markets,” he said.

Not only that, the President also asked the relevant ministers to continue to support the national iron and steel industry.

“I entrust to the Ministers to continue to support the steel and iron industry players, to support our SOEs to become professional and continue to be profitable, to realize this cluster of ten million tons of steel industry in Cilegon which is targeted to be realized in 2025,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

