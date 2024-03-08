Select Language

Latest
-361 min. agoAustralian Mufti Announces Ramadan Fasting Starting Tuesday
-349 min. agoCampaign Fund Expenditures: Ganjar-Mahfud Rp. 506 M, Prabowo-Gibran Rp. 207 M, Anies-Muhaimin Rp. 49 M
-42 min. agoMuslim Life Fair 2024 Officially Opens Friday in Jakarta International Expo
-22 min. agoLarge Protesters Demanding Gaza Ceasefire Disrupt Biden's State of Union Address
5 hours agoMedical Source: 38 Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes across the Gaza Strip
Slideshow

Campaign Fund Expenditures: Ganjar-Mahfud Rp. 506 M, Prabowo-Gibran Rp. 207 M, Anies-Muhaimin Rp. 49 M

Participants in the 2024 Presidential Election. (Source: Instagram Jktinfo)

Jakarta, MINA – The KPU announced the Campaign Fund Receipt and Expenditure Report (LPPDK) for participants in the 2024 Presidential Election. Pair number 3, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud Md, was the pair with the most campaign expenditure.

Based on data received in a written statement quoted by MINA on Thursday, the total reported Ganjar-Mahfud campaign expenditure was IDR 506,892,847,566.66. The expenditure came from a revenue report amounting to IDR 506,894,823,260.20.

Meanwhile, the campaign expenditure report for pair number 2 Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka amounted to IDR 207,576,558,270. These expenses came from reported receipts of IDR 208,206,048,243.

Then, pair number 1 Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar became the pair with the smallest campaign expenditure. Anies-Cak Imin’s total expenditure amounted to IDR 49,340,397,060 from reported receipts of IDR 49,341,955,140.

Also Read:  Palestinian Factions Call PA to Stop Security Coordination with Israeli in Response Murder of 5 Palestinians

Head of the Indonesian KPU Technical Division, Idham Holik, said that election participants’ campaign funds would be audited by a public accounting firm (KAP) appointed by the KPU. Idham said that currently campaign finance reports have been sent to the KAP appointed by the KPU for each election participant.

“The KAP appointed by the KPU will carry out an audit of the reports received no later than 30 days from the time the KAP receives the campaign finance report from election participants,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news