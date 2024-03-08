Campaign Fund Expenditures: Ganjar-Mahfud Rp. 506 M, Prabowo-Gibran Rp. 207 M, Anies-Muhaimin Rp. 49 M

Jakarta, MINA – The KPU announced the Campaign Fund Receipt and Expenditure Report (LPPDK) for participants in the 2024 Presidential Election. Pair number 3, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud Md, was the pair with the most campaign expenditure.

Based on data received in a written statement quoted by MINA on Thursday, the total reported Ganjar-Mahfud campaign expenditure was IDR 506,892,847,566.66. The expenditure came from a revenue report amounting to IDR 506,894,823,260.20.

Meanwhile, the campaign expenditure report for pair number 2 Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka amounted to IDR 207,576,558,270. These expenses came from reported receipts of IDR 208,206,048,243.

Then, pair number 1 Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar became the pair with the smallest campaign expenditure. Anies-Cak Imin’s total expenditure amounted to IDR 49,340,397,060 from reported receipts of IDR 49,341,955,140.

Head of the Indonesian KPU Technical Division, Idham Holik, said that election participants’ campaign funds would be audited by a public accounting firm (KAP) appointed by the KPU. Idham said that currently campaign finance reports have been sent to the KAP appointed by the KPU for each election participant.

“The KAP appointed by the KPU will carry out an audit of the reports received no later than 30 days from the time the KAP receives the campaign finance report from election participants,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)