Cairo Peace Summit Begins to Discuss Developments in Israel-Palestine Conflict

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Cairo, MINA – The Cairo Peace Summit began with international, Arab and UN participation to discuss the latest developments in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

The summit, held in the New Administrative Capital, east of the Egyptian capital Cairo, has been chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Among the most prominent leaders participating in the summit are Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Jordanian King Abdullah II.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is also attending the summit.

At least 31 countries and 3 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the Cairo Peace Summit, according to the private Cairo News Channel.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

