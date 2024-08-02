Select Language

Latest
-305 min. ago[FUNERAL OF ISMAIL HANIYEH] Several Indonesian Figures Arrive in Doha
-56 min. agoBody of Ismail Haniyeh Arrives in Doha for Burial Friday
-41 min. agoPalestinian Detainees Reveal Chilling Accounts of Torture in Israeli Detention
7 hours agoPresident Jokowi Condemns Killing of Ismail Haniyeh as Act of Violence, Murder
7 hours agoIsrael Claims to Have Killed Al-Qassam Commander, Hamas: Muhammad al-Deif is Fine
Slideshow

Body of Ismail Haniyeh Arrives in Doha for Burial Friday

Photo of Ismail Haniyeh (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Doha, MINA – The body of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived Thursday in the Qatari capital of Doha from Iran and will be buried Friday, according to Qatari media, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

A funeral was held early Thursday in the Iranian capital of Tehran with a large number of mourners and officials participating, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, said media reports.

The Palestinian resistance group and Iran announced Haniyeh’s assassination in an Israeli airstrike early Wednesday that targeted his residence in Tehran, one day after he attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Although Israel has remained silent about the killing, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at Tel Aviv’s involvement in his assassination. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news