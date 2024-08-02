Body of Ismail Haniyeh Arrives in Doha for Burial Friday

Doha, MINA – The body of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived Thursday in the Qatari capital of Doha from Iran and will be buried Friday, according to Qatari media, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

A funeral was held early Thursday in the Iranian capital of Tehran with a large number of mourners and officials participating, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, said media reports.

The Palestinian resistance group and Iran announced Haniyeh’s assassination in an Israeli airstrike early Wednesday that targeted his residence in Tehran, one day after he attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Although Israel has remained silent about the killing, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at Tel Aviv’s involvement in his assassination. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)