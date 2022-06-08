Blessings of Istighfar, This Widow Becomes Rich

By: Taufiqurrahman, Editor of MINA Arabic

Amazing. The blessing of istighfar for a widowed woman in Saudi Arabia to become rich. This miraculous story was told by Sheikh Hafidz Duwaisry on his youtube channel. He witnessed firsthand the drastic changes experienced by the woman.

After the death of her husband, she who lives with her young children does not know how to support them. Only the husband is the breadwinner of the family.

Time passed, he never found a way to make a living. The husband’s inheritance has run out. She is unable to work outside the house because she has to look after and care for her children. Until finally she decided to become a beggar.

Every Friday she regularly goes to the mosque. At the gate of the mosque he sat with his hands raised in sympathy. She hopes for a helping hand from every Friday congregation present.

Before going to beg, she left his children to his neighbor who was also poor. Due to the situation, she can only go out every Friday. Of course it would be troublesome for the neighbors if he had to leave them every day.

Initially many worshipers were sympathetic and gave him money. But as time passed, because of the frequent begging in the mosque, their compassion slowly faded.

Secretly, Sheikh Hafidz, who regularly delivers sermons at the mosque, paid attention to her. Until one Friday when he left the mosque after delivering the sermon, he was surprised that the woman was already standing in front of him.

In front of the Sheikh, she told the strange situation she faced until he finally decided to beg. She hoped that the Sheikh could give him the best solution.

“Have you relied on Allah before relying on humans? Have you asked Him before asking humans?” said the Sheikh in response to Fatimah’s request.

“I never leave the obligatory worship,” replied Fatimah.

“Then, increase it by maintaining sunnah worship. And do istighfar regularly. Also invite your children to make it common. Put your trust in Allah. May Allah give you a way out that you did not expect,” the Sheikh ordered before leaving the woman.

The following Friday the Sheikh did not find the woman in the mosque and so on until the next two Fridays. The Sheikh was curious. He also asked one of the worshipers who recognized him to take him to the woman’s house.

Arriving at his house, the Sheikh did not find him, nor his children. The house is quiet. Neighbors who saw the arrival of the Sheikh also told what happened to the woman and her children.

There was something strange about that woman said the neighbor. Her mouth doesn’t seem to stop muttering. So are her children. What are they mumbling about.

Strangely again, a few days before, a rich man accompanied by his mother came to visit the house. The two of them brought many gifts.

Not long after they left, suddenly came back again. How surprised, the neighbors heard the news that the widowed woman was proposed to by the rich man.

Investigate a calibaration, apparently the Sheikh recognized who the rich man was. He was one of the richest men in Riyadh.

Unable to hold back his curiosity, the Sheikh contacted him. He wanted to know what had happened to the woman and why the rich man had married her?

The man also told about his dream. In a dream, he claimed to be met by a foreign man who asked him to meet a woman named fulanah and brought him food and drink.

The strange dream made his heart uneasy. He was also looking for the figure of the woman fulanah. Apparently, according to his family’s narrative, the woman was still related to him.

With his mother, he immediately headed for the woman’s house. To him, he expressed his anger if he did not hurry to meet him He also talked about his dream. “I don’t know how I could have a dream like that?” explained the man.

The woman also told her about her situation and her meeting with a Sheikh who advised her to practice istighfar. Since then, according to him, she and her children have never stopped praying every time.

Both of them felt that their second meeting was God’s amazing scenario. But they do not realize that the beautiful scenario is not over yet.

Not long after the man left the woman’s house, the mother threw down a good plan.

“My son, it wouldn’t be better if you married that poor woman. It seems she is a pious woman. Her face is also beautiful,” suggested her mother.

I don’t know what moved his heart, the man immediately agreed with his mother’s idea “If so, I beg you to propose to her for your son,” the man said without thinking.

Long story short, the rich man finally married the poor widow. He provided for his mother’s chosen wife a magnificent and spacious house for him to live in.

Who knows. Starting from the Sheikh’s wise advice to always practice istighfar, the fate of the poor widow turned 180 degrees. She is now the wife of one of the richest men in Riyadh.

This story strengthens the evidence that the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam said, “Whoever practices istighfar, then Allah will make a way out of every difficulty, and a solution for his anxiety, and He provides sustenance from unexpected ways.”

The words are in perfect harmony with the words of Allah Ta’ala:

{ لۡتُ ا۟ إِنَّهُۥ انَ ارࣰا { } لِ لسَّمَاۤءَ لَیۡكُم ارࣰا { } لࣲ ل لَّكُمۡ ل لَّكُمۡ أَنۡهَـٰرࣰا }

“So I said (to them), “Please forgive your Lord, indeed, He is Most Forgiving, He will surely send down heavy rain from the sky on you, And He will increase your wealth and your children, and make gardens for you and make rivers -river for you.”

[Letter of Noah: 10-12]

MasyaAllah, this is a beautiful scenario that links the wisdom of a Sheikh, the tawakkal & istighfar of a woman, the generosity of a rich man and the sensitivity of a mother’s heart to produce an amazing harmony of God’s power in changing the fate of servant through the powerful energy of istighfar. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)