Biden Signs Arms Sales of $ 735 Million to Israel

Washington, MINA – Joe Biden’s government reportedly approved a $ 735 million arms sale to Israel amid Tel Aviv’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip, according to a report on Monday.

The decision to approve the sale was made on May 5, about a week before escalating violence in Palestine began, the Washington Post reported.

But the agreement comes amid growing criticism at the time of Israel’s planned expulsion of Palestinians from areas in East Jerusalem, and repeated raids on al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest mosque for Muslims.

The decision to allow the sale, which consists mainly of Joint Direct Attack Munitions bombs, has sparked contention among some members of US President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party, including lawmaker Ilhan Omar, as the death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza continues to rise.

Omar said shortly after the daily report was published crimes against humanity were committed with US support.

“It would be terrible for the Biden Administration to hand over $ 735 million in GPS-guided bomb arsenals to Netanyahu after increased violence and attacks on civilians,” he said in a statement, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“If this is successful, this move will be seen as a green light for further escalation and will undermine any attempts to mediate a ceasefire,” Omar added.

At least 212 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last week, according to the Gaza-based Palestinian Ministry of Health.

More than 11,305 people were also injured and dozens of buildings destroyed or damaged in the Israeli attacks. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)