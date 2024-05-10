Biden Says He will Stop Arms Supply If Israel Attacks Rafah

Washington, MINA – The United States President Joe Biden for the first time publicly promised to stop supplying weapons to Israel, if Israeli troops launch a large-scale invasion of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

“I made it clear that if they enter Rafah, I will not give them weapons,” Biden said. As mentioned by Site 24 onWednesday.

Biden’s remarks, his strongest yet, increased pressure on Israel to refrain from launching a major offensive on Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled from the northern Gaza Strip.

There has been no comment from Israel regarding Biden’s statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said previously that the ground attack process on Rafah would continue.

Netanyahu said his forces must attack Rafah to defeat the thousands of Hamas fighters they claim are there.

Israeli forces continue air strikes on Rafah, cutting off vital aid routes.

Biden is under intense pressure from the Democratic Party and increasing protests at universities to prevent Israel from invading Rafah.

His support for Israel has become a political liability as he seeks to win a second presidential term. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)