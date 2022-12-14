Biden Forms Interagency Body to Fight Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia

Washington, MINA – The Biden administration is creating a new interagency body to combat anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, amid reports of an increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric.

The agency will be headed by the White House Domestic Policy and National Security Council.

“Will consult with community leaders, government officials, lawmakers, and activists to develop a national strategy addressing antisemitism and Holocaust denial,” the White House said in a statement.

According to the press statement, the agency/institution will also fight Islamophobia, although it was not stated directly in the introduction or conclusion of the statement.

“This strategy will enhance understanding of anti-Semitism and the threat it poses to the Jewish community and to all Americans,” the statement said.

Like anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim rhetoric has a long history in the US, where Muslims are five times more likely to experience police harassment because of their religion, compared to other religions, a study by Rice University has shown.

Earlier this month, the White House hosted Jewish leaders to discuss what it called the epidemic of anti-Semitism in the United States.

The Biden administration has ratcheted up its rhetoric against anti-Semitism amid a series of incidents.

Previously, also recently Former US President Donald Trump hosted Holocaust denier and famed rapper Kanye West – who publicly praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)