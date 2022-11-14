Biden and Xi Jinping Agree to Discuss Future World

Bali, MINA – United States President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Bali on Monday.

The two also held bilateral meetings and agreed to open a space for dialogue to discuss future world challenges.

“I am very happy to meet you in person.I think this is a good opportunity in line with my commitment to always maintain good communication with you,” Biden said as quoted from the official website of the United States government.

Biden assessed that currently the global world is faced with challenges such as climate change, energy security and food security. According to him, this challenge can be solved by collaboration.

“I believe the world expects America and China to play a key role in addressing today’s global challenges,” Biden said.

This is their first meeting since Biden took office nearly two years ago.

Meanwhile, Xi said the current status of China-US relations was not in the favor of the two countries and looked forward to working with Biden.

“I am ready to, as we have always done, have an honest and in-depth exchange of views with you on important strategic issues in China-US relations and key global and regional issues,” said Xi as quoted by Voice of America.

Xi and Biden’s meeting comes amid rising economic and security tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)