Ben Gvir Announces Plan to Build Synagogue in Al-Aqsa Compound

Jerusalem, MINA – The Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom reported on Monday that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has announced plans to build a synagogue in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Ben Gvir confirmed the report, stating, “According to our policy, we will build a synagogue there.” Quds Press reported on Monday.

He claimed that the Zionist government has allowed Jews to worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque, asserting that the law treats Jews and Muslims equally.

Ben Gvir’s statement came after a group of Jewish settlers released footage of them performing a Talmudic ritual.

The footage shows Jewish settlers singing alongside a female Israeli security guard sitting next to them in the Al-Aqsa compound.

The Hebrew site Ynet reported that the continued presence of Jewish settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, under police escort, indicates “a change in police behavior at Al-Aqsa Mosque regarding Jewish rituals there.”

Commenting on Ben Gvir’s statement, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel from the ultra-Orthodox Shas party said, “Prime Minister Netanyahu must act immediately to replace Ben Gvir.”

Arbel added, “His irresponsible words risk Israel’s strategic alliance with Islamic countries that are forming an alliance against the Iranian axis, and his lack of intelligence could lead to bloodshed.” (T/RE1/P2)

