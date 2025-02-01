Belize Joins South Africa at the ICJ in Israel’s Genocide Case in Gaza

The Hague, MINA – Belize has submitted a declaration to join South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case regarding the genocide committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

“On January 30, 2025, Belize, referencing Articles 62 and 63 of the Statute, filed a document containing a request for permission to intervene and a statement of intervention in the case concerning the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in Gaza with the Court’s Registry,” the court stated in a release, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

In December 2023, South Africa filed a legal action against Israel, claiming violations of the Genocide Convention regarding the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip. Several countries have joined this case, including Nicaragua, Colombia, Cuba, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain, and Turkey.

Israel’s genocide war has resulted in the martyrdom of over 47,400 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, and has injured over 111,000 people since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November of the previous year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

