Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Belize Joins South Africa at the ICJ in Israel’s Genocide Case in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the UN, holds public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa in the case South Africa v. Israel on 11 and 12 January 2024, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court. Session held under the presidency of Judge Joan E. Donoghue, President of the Court. The Court’s role is to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by States and to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorized UN organs and agencies.

The Hague, MINA – Belize has submitted a declaration to join South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case regarding the genocide committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

“On January 30, 2025, Belize, referencing Articles 62 and 63 of the Statute, filed a document containing a request for permission to intervene and a statement of intervention in the case concerning the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in Gaza with the Court’s Registry,” the court stated in a release, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

In December 2023, South Africa filed a legal action against Israel, claiming violations of the Genocide Convention regarding the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip. Several countries have joined this case, including Nicaragua, Colombia, Cuba, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain, and Turkey.

Israel’s genocide war has resulted in the martyrdom of over 47,400 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, and has injured over 111,000 people since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November of the previous year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

