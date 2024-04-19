Select Language

Latest
-289 min. agoIn the Name of Allah, We are Heading for Gaza
-267 min. agoDr. Carlos Trotta: Despite Suffering, Gaza People Show Dignified Attitude
-148 min. agoIndonesia Calls the US Veto on Palestine's Membership in the UN a Betrayal of Peace
-147 min. agoIsfahan's Residents Didn’t Hear Anything amid Reports of Israeli Strike
-142 min. agoUS House to Propose New $26B Aid Package for Israel
Europe

Belgium Expresses Concern over Escalating Settler Violence in Occupied West Bank

Photo: Getty Images

Brussels, MINA – Belgium expressed concern on Thursday over rising levels of Jewish settler violence in the West Bank, underlining its opposition to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

Condemning the recent killing of an Israeli teenager and the “extreme (Israeli) settler violence” against dozens of Palestinian communities in the West Bank, the Belgian Foreign Ministry said on X: “Attacks against civilians must stop and their perpetrators must be brought to justice in accordance with international law.”

The ministry added that, “Belgium continues to condemn illegal settlements which are an obstacle to sustainable peace.”

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank amid an ongoing Israeli offensive against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women, since October 7, 2023.

Also Read:  Kashmir Under Lockdown After the Death of Syed Ali Geelani

At least 468 Palestinians have since been killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry in Ramallah.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news