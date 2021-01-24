Belgium Allows Muslim Women to Wear Headscarves

Wallonia, MINA – The Belgian government’s decision on permitting Muslim students to wear the headscarf is a form of religious freedom.

Wallonia, the French-speaking region of Belgium began implementing the decree in September 2021. Apart from a form of religious freedom, this decision is also an action against inequality.

“The public interest must come first. We can no longer refuse young women who wear headscarves to study. A diploma is very important when they look for work later, “the General Administrator of Wallonia-Brussels Education (WBE) told local media DHnet. The WBE is a public body that manages the French-speaking public in schools.

“Good news! A strong gesture that supports all women pursuing higher education. Now, they can achieve their dreams, ”wrote the Collective against Islamophobia in Belgium (CCIB) on Twitter.

Previously, the decision on the ban on religious symbols including the headscarf in schools and higher education took effect in June 2020 which was decided by the Belgian Constitutional Court. Immediately, several parties held protests.

Shortly after the decision, 12 Belgian universities and colleges have assured their students that they will not enforce the ban. It emphasizes that religious freedom is protected in their classrooms.

Islam sees the hijab as a compulsory form of dress, not just a religious symbol that shows one’s affiliation. Thus it was quoted from AboutIslam.

Last month, Austria’s Constitutional Court overturned a ban on headscarves for students in primary schools because they considered it to be discriminatory and unconstitutional.

A few days earlier, a Swedish court also overturned a bill banning all forms of Muslim head coverings in schools. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)