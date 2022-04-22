Belgian Parliament Member Calls on EU to Take Firm Action Against Israel’s Crimes

Brussels, MINA – The Member of the Belgian Parliament from the Federal Labor Party Nabil Bukele called on his country’s government and the European Union to take a clear position and condemn the crimes against humanity, violent repression and the illegal occupation of Palestine by apartheid Israel.

“For the fifth day in a row, extremist settlers protected by the Israeli occupation army stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and more than 1,000 Palestinian worshipers in the middle of Ramadan were subjected to brutal violence and attacks by rubber bullets and batons,” Bukele said in a statement as quoted by Wafa on Thursday.

He added that the extremists last night organized another “flag march” in the occupied city of East Jerusalem, the same Israeli provocation that led to the war in May last year.

He said that over the past ten days, the occupation forces killed 14 Palestinians, including a number of women and children. They also stormed the Jenin refugee camp several times by arresting Palestinian civilians.

“All these Israeli violations, but what do we hear from the Belgian government and the European Union? Nothing but a weak “concern” in the face of an innocent “escalation,” Bukele said.

The Israeli occupation forces again carried out an attack on the Aqsa Mosque on Thursday. A number of Palestinian youths were reported to have been injured in the attack.

The occupation forces carried out the attack to facilitate the entry of settler extremist groups into the Al-Aqsa compound. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)