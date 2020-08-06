Beirut Governor: As 300,000 People Homeless

Beirut, MINA – Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud said around 300,000 people had lost their homes in the explosion on Tuesday.

According to him, the authorities are working on providing them with food, water and temporary shelter.

Damage losses are estimated at $ 3-5 billion (43.6-72.8 trillion), he continued, as reported by Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

Officials attributed the explosion to about 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that was seized and stored in warehouses at the port for six years.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun told an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday that a two-week state of emergency should be declared following a massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 100 people and injured 4,000 others.

The explosions on Tuesday sent shock waves across the city, causing extensive damage to the outskirts of the capital.

Officials said they expected the death toll to rise as emergency workers excavated the rubble looking for victims. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)