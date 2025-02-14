BAZNAS Partners with PRCS to Deliver Health Equipment Aid to Palestine

Cairo, MINA – The National Zakat Agency of Indonesia (BAZNAS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to distribute Rp2 billion in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

Subhan Cholid, Secretary-General of BAZNAS, stated that this collaboration reflects the solidarity of Indonesian Muslims with the Palestinian community, which continues to face a humanitarian crisis.

“BAZNAS remains committed to alleviating the burden of our brothers and sisters in Palestine. This program is part of the ‘Membasuh Luka Palestina’ (Healing Palestine’s Wounds) initiative, which involves providing medical equipment to improve healthcare services at the Palestinian Hospital in Egypt,” Subhan said in a written statement from Cairo on Thursday.

Subhan explained that the aid, to be distributed in 2025, will include upgrades to laboratory facilities and laparoscopic surgery equipment. The assistance will consist of endoscopy systems, chemical analyzers, blood bank refrigerators, storage cabinets, plasma freezers, and hemoglobin A1C testing devices.

Also Read: 369 Palestinians to Be Released in Prisoner Swap Deal on Saturday

“This support is expected to enhance the quality of medical services for Palestinians in Egypt, particularly those affected by conflict,” he added.

Subhan also emphasized that this collaboration is part of BAZNAS’s long-term strategy to strengthen the role of zakat in global humanitarian diplomacy.

“Zakat plays a strategic role in fostering global solidarity and brotherhood. BAZNAS will continue to develop humanitarian programs that provide broad domestic and international benefits,” Subhan affirmed.

Muhammad Ramadhan, Director of the Palestinian Hospital in Cairo, expressed his gratitude to BAZNAS and the Indonesian people for their assistance.

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigades Announce Names of Israeli Captives to be Released on Saturday

“We are deeply thankful to BAZNAS and the Indonesian community. The medical equipment provided will significantly improve the quality of our services, especially for patients affected by conflict,” Ramadhan said.

PRCS is a humanitarian organization that provides medical services, emergency care, and ambulance services in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The support from BAZNAS is expected to bolster PRCS’s efforts in delivering healthcare to Palestinians. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Launches Airstrikes on Gaza Despite Ceasefire Agreement