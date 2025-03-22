Baznas and BWI Empower MSMEs Through Zakat and Waqf Optimization

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian National Zakat Agency (BAZNAS) and the Indonesian Waqf Board (BWI) reaffirmed their commitment to empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by optimizing the potential of zakat and waqf in Indonesia.

M. Arifin Purwakananta, Deputy Head of BAZNAS RI’s Fundraising Division, highlighted several MSME empowerment programs funded through zakat, such as Z-Auto, Zmart, and ZFood. These initiatives provide capital, training, and mentorship to help small businesses grow and achieve financial independence.

“Productive zakat plays a crucial role in assisting MSMEs, particularly those in the early stages of development. Access to capital for inventory or production tools enables them to expand and achieve financial stability,” Arifin explained.

Meanwhile, productive waqf focuses on long-term investments in education, healthcare, and economic development. Unlike zakat, waqf has no minimum threshold, making it a more flexible instrument in Islamic philanthropy. “Zakat and waqf complement each other and play a strategic role in strengthening the sharia economy,” Arifin explained.

M. Ali Yusuf, Chairman of BWI’s Nazhir Institution, emphasized the importance of collaboration between BAZNAS and BWI to ensure impactful and sustainable benefits for MSMEs. He also highlighted BWI’s commitment to developing productive waqf schemes and enhancing public awareness about its significance.

“Waqf is an eternal investment, generating continuous benefits as long as it serves the community,” he said, encouraging people to participate in waqf, regardless of the amount, as even small contributions can have a lasting impact.

Through the synergy of zakat and waqf, MSMEs are expected to grow stronger and contribute to economic development, and help reduce poverty in Indonesia.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

