House’s Member Praises Indonesian Government’s Efforts to Boost Sharia Economy

Jakarta, MINA – House of Representatives (DPR) member Junaidi Auly praised the government’s commitment to developing the sharia economy, calling it a crucial pillar for inclusive, sustainable, and resilient national growth.

“This policy is a concrete step toward building a fair and stable economic system while positioning Indonesia as a global leader in the Islamic economy,” Junaidi said on Tuesday.

He urged President Prabowo’s administration to step up efforts in expanding the Islamic financial sector and related industries. Stronger regulations, he added, are essential to provide a solid legal foundation for Islamic economic policies and ensure their long-term social and economic impact.

Junaidi also pushed the DPR to accelerate discussions on the Islamic Economy Bill and include it in the 2026 priority National Legislation Program (Prolegnas). The bill was previously listed in the Longlist Prolegnas 2025-2029.

Additionally, he highlighted the need to transform the National Committee for Islamic Economy and Finance (KNEKS) into the Islamic Economy Development Agency (BPES), giving it broader authority to drive Indonesia’s Islamic economic growth.

Indonesia has made remarkable strides in this sector over the past five years, ranking third in the State of Global Islamic Economy (SGIE) index, behind Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

“This ranking proves Indonesia’s enormous potential. With the right policies, we can further solidify our position as a global hub for the Islamic economy,” Junaidi concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

