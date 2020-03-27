Bangladesh Applies Lockdown on Rohingya Refugee Camps

Dhaka, MINA – Bangladesh applies lockdowns in all 34 Rohingya refugee camps in the Cox’s Bazar district in the south of the country, as part of efforts to prevent coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities are asking about one million Rohingya communities who migrated from Rakhine province, Myanmar, to remain in the camp until further notice. Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency on Saturday, March 28.

“We have begun locking all Rohingya camps according to government guidelines regarding the widespread coronavirus outbreak,” said Md Mahbub Alam Talukder, Bangladesh’s Refugee and Refugee Commissioner (RRRC).

“This will be a very difficult job for us to control the situation if the coronavirus spreads in the densely populated Rohingya camps,” Talukder said.

“We are fully aware and urge Rohingya residents to stay at home and not move except for emergency needs,” he said.

Bangladesh reported 39 cases of corona infection with 5 deaths. Thousands of others have been quarantined at home to stem the spread of the deadly virus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)