Indonesia Implement Emergency Community Activity Restrictions to Fight Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday announced the policy of Enforcement of Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) to suppress the spread of Covid-19 which continues to increase.

“I decided to enforce the 3July-20July specifically in Java and Bali. This Emergency PPKM will include stricter restrictions than those that have been in effect so far,” said Jokowi, his nickname.

Jokowi said the decision was previously carried out in discussions with ministers and experts. Then, this emergency PPKM will be carried out more strictly than what has been in effect so far.

A number of tightening activities were carried out in the Emergency PPKM, among which all office employees who were not included in the essential sector category would work from home 100 percent.

For jobs that fall into the essential category, only work in an office with a capacity of 50 percent is applied. Essential sectors include finance and banking, capital markets, payment systems, information and communication technology, non-COVID-19 quarantine handling hotels, and export-oriented industries.

Meanwhile, for work in the critical category, 100 percent is allowed to enter. This category includes energy, health, security, logistics and transportation, food, beverage and supporting industries, petrochemicals, cement, national vital objects, disaster management, national strategic projects, construction, basic utilities (such as electricity and water), as well as industrial needs fulfillment. everyday staples of society.

In this Emergency PPKM, all face-to-face teaching and learning activities are also eliminated. Everything is done online or online. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)