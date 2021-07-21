Indonesia Extends Emergency Activity Restrictions until July 25

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has officially extended the implementation of the Emergency Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) until July 25.

“If the downward trend continues, the government will gradually open the restrictions starting on July 26, 2021,” said President Joko Widodo via television and the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube account on Tuesday.

“The implementation of the Emergency PPKM which started on July 3, 2021 is a policy that cannot be avoided, the government must take even though it is very, very difficult,” he said.

He emphasized that the decision was to suppress the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the public’s need for treatment to hospitals so as not to cause overcapacity and services for other critical patients were not disrupted.

President explained that the gradual opening included traditional markets being allowed to open until 08.00 p.m with a capacity of 50 percent.

Then street vendors, grocery stores, barbershops, laundry, workshops, and other small businesses are allowed to open with strict procedures until 09.00 p.m.

Then for food stalls, street vendors, which are in open spaces are allowed until 09.00 p.m.

“The maximum meal time for each visitor is 30 minutes,” said the President.

The other sectors in essential and critical and related to travel will be explained separately. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)