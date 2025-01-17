AWG Issues Eight-Point Statement on Gaza Ceasefire

Bekasi, MINA – The ceasefire deal in Gaza was officially announced on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. This decision brings good news to the people of Gaza and to all global citizens supporting the Palestinian cause.

The Indonesian-based organization, Aqsa Working Group (AWG), issued an eight-point statement welcoming the ceasefire.

The statement, received by MINA on Thursday, January 16, 2025, was signed by the Chairman of the AWG Presidium, M. Anshorullah, in Bekasi, West Java.

“After more than 15 months of the Thufan Al Aqsa resistance, by the permission and aid of Allah Ta’ala, the Palestinian people have triumphed. The Zionists could not defeat the fighters. Today, January 15, 2025, the Zionists kneel at the negotiation table. Congratulations to the Palestinian people who have endured extraordinary suffering for over a year to defend their rights. Congratulations to the martyrs. Congratulations to the humanity that has vigorously defended Palestine and Al Aqsa. This is our victory over the crimes of the Zionist Israeli enemy, the enemy of mankind,” the opening statement reads.

Here are the eight points of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) statement:

First, the Aqsa Working Group expresses gratitude to Allah Ta’ala for uniting the hearts of mankind, leading to peace in Gaza, in particular.

Second, the victory of Operation Thufan Al Aqsa proves that the war machines and technology of the Zionists will never be able to defeat the steadfast faith of the Palestinian people. It also demonstrates that a struggle united in spirit is the key to victory. Various factions of fighters moved together against the Zionists.

Third, the Aqsa Working Group calls for the spirit of unity in Thufan Al Aqsa to be concretely realized in the national unity of the Palestinian people, avoiding any form of division, no matter how small. Unity brings blessings, while division brings punishment.

Fourth, the Aqsa Working Group prays for the longevity of this ceasefire. However, this will only happen if the Zionist Israeli forces leave Palestinian land, as the land is not theirs.

Fifth, the Aqsa Working Group warns the Zionist Israelis and their allies to stop disturbing the Palestinian people, as they will inevitably lose, ending in humiliation and disgrace.

Sixth, the Aqsa Working Group calls on Muslims in particular, and the international community, to continue strengthening their support for Palestine, especially in helping to rebuild and restore Gaza. Until Palestine is truly free and Al Aqsa Mosque returns to the embrace of the Muslim Ummah.

Seventh, the Aqsa Working Group also calls on United Nations member states to immediately implement the UN General Assembly resolution of September 18, 2024. This resolution states that the Zionist Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Jerusalem violates international law. They must leave no later than September 2025. Furthermore, the resolution demands that UN member states impose arms and economic embargos on the Zionist Israeli entity.

Eighth, the Aqsa Working Group calls on world leaders to implement the arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Netanyahu. He must be brought to the International Criminal Court as a perpetrator of genocide. (T/RE1/P2)

