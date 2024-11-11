AWG: Gaza is a Symbol of Jihad and Muslim Resilience

Cibubur, MINA – The Chairman of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Presidium, Nur Ikhwan Abadi, stated that over the past year, Muslims have been made aware of the barbarism committed by Zionist Israel against Palestine.

Nur Ikhwan Abadi made this statement while speaking at the Millennial Peacemaker Forum Talkshow on Sunday, Aqsa Working Group. The event is part of the Palestine Solidarity Month.

He emphasized that in the past year, Allah has revealed to humanity, particularly to Muslims, the true character of the Jewish people, as written in the Qur’an.

According to him, the brutality taking place in Gaza serves as undeniable proof of the savage attacks by Zionist Israel against the Palestinian people.

“Allah is showing us, all of humanity, what the enemies of Islam are truly like, as we have read in the Qur’an,” said Nur Ikhwan.

Ikhwan also revealed that the struggle in Gaza is not just about resisting Zionist Israel, but it is also a major test for Muslims worldwide.

“Although Gaza is a small territory, it is able to resist the world’s great powers, supported by large countries such as the United States and European nations,” said Nur Ikhwan.

“If the big countries like the US and Europe did not support Israel, we believe that in less than three months, the country called Israel would disappear from the face of the earth,” he stressed.

He added that one thing that is truly inspiring is the resilience of the people of Gaza, who continue to resist despite being under tremendous pressure.

“Gaza, with all its limitations, does not surrender. They continue to hold on until Allah’s promise of victory comes to them,” he said.

Through Palestine Solidarity Month, Ikhwan hopes that more Muslims will be moved to support the Palestinian struggle, especially in liberating Al-Aqsa Mosque and Baitul Maqdis.

“May this month become a catalyst for Muslims to care more and take active steps in liberating Palestine,” he added.

Ikhwan also stated that the ongoing conflict in Gaza calls on Muslims to be more alert and not remain in a long slumber.

“This is our time to show concrete support and the spirit of jihad in defending the Muslims in Palestine,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)