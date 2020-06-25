AWG Calls for International Communities to Boycott Israeli Products

Jakarta, MINA – Humanitarian institution Aqsa Working Group (AWG) calls on the international community to give sanction for Israel, one of which is by boycotting Israeli products and the products that support zionism.

“Colleagues in Malaysia have carried out massive boycotts and products are said to support the zionism affected by the boycott,” Agus Sudarmadji, AWG Chairperson, said at a press conference in Jakarta on Thursday (June 25).

According to him, It is a form of protest for Israel to cancel its plan to annex Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Jordan Valley which is likely to be carried out in early July this year.

It is also in line with the statement of the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zuhair Al Shun, who said that many Israeli export products are made on Palestinian land.

“I invite European countries to boycott Israeli products because they make these products in Palestine,” Al Shun said.

He added the construction of illegal settlements carried out by Israel never stopped day by day so that Israel became an exporting country.

In addition, the institution that focuses on the struggle to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque also called on the public to campaign against Israeli annexation through social media.

“There is a campaign that is trying to legalize Israel’s annexation plan to the Palestinian territories, it must be resisted,” Agus said. (T/RE1)

