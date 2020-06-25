AWG and MAE_C Distributes Aid to the Palestinian People

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and the Women’s Struggle for Al-Aqsa and Palestinian Organization, Maemuna Center (Mae_C) distribute aid to the Palestinian people.

The aid was handed over symbolically by Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur on behalf of the AWG and Mae_C to the Palestinian Ambassador Zuhair Al-Shun in a series of press conferences “Refusing Israel’s Annexation of Palestinian Land in the West Bank” held by the AWG at Sofyan Hotel, Cikini, Central Jakarta, Thursday (June 25).

“These donations came from various donors, some from the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) and the general public, and the amount is around 60 million rupiah,” MAE_C representative Lia Rosaliana told MINA.

According to Lia, some of the donations are through the Ambassador and some are directly given to a number of Palestinian citizens living in the Shuffah of Hizbullah Cileungsi, Bogor.

“This contribution is in the context of helping the Palestinian people facing COVID-19 and also at the same time with the fasting of Ramadan,” Lia said.

“Alhamdulillah, after this new normal period, we can now meet and submit submissions directly through the Ambassador,” she added.

Lia added that everything is for the Palestinian people and which is immediately felt by the Palestinian people.

While the Mae_C coach Maghfiroh said grateful that the activities of Mae_C have been progressing, especially those concerned with Palestine.

“Especially, when faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, this includes the very positive effect of the Mae_C activity itself for the Palestinian people. So, I as one of the coaches of Mae_C, would like to thank, thank Allah,” she said.

Maghfiroh hopes that Mae_C can continue the next activities to support the Palestinian struggle.

Maemuna Center (Mae_C) is part of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) humanitarian agency which is also concerned and engaged in the struggle for Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

Mae_C was inaugurated in 2019, in the AK Hall of Anshori University of Muhammadiyah Purwokerto (UMP), Purwokerto, Central Java. (LT/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)