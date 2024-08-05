At Least 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Killed and Wounded in Gaza War

Tel Aviv, MINA – Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reports that at least 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed or injured over approximately 10 months of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The severe shortage of soldiers has forced reserve troops to bear the brunt of the war. Arabic Post reported on Sunday.

Israeli media also noted that about 1,000 Israeli soldiers join the Ministry of Defense’s Rehabilitation Department each month due to the impacts of the war.

While the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) is on summer recess from July 22 until mid-October, no legislation extending mandatory military service has been approved.

Israeli newspapers quoted the father of a soldier in the Nahal Brigade, currently stationed in Rafah, saying, “There has never been a situation like this in the history of Israeli wars, even in 1948, where soldiers fought in enemy territory. This is an unfavorable situation, lasting for an extended period.”

Female soldiers in the Observation Unit in northern Golan Heights were abruptly informed in recent days that they would have to serve an additional month of duty, although they were supposed to finish in September.

The Wall Street Journal reports that as the war in Gaza continues, reserve troops are feeling exhausted, limiting Israel’s options in its conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The newspaper highlights that Israel, with a population of under 10 million, relies heavily on reserve troops during a crisis.

Now, as the Gaza war enters its 11th month and tensions with Hezbollah’s rise, many of these soldiers are approaching a breaking point, with some experiencing demoralization.

The newspaper adds that the pressure on military personnel is one reason why Israeli officials are reluctant to wage an all-out war against Hezbollah, which would require exhausted reserve troops to combat a military force far superior to Hamas.

Former Israeli National Security Council Chief Yaakov Amidror said, “Israel did not prepare for a prolonged war, but we planned for a massive airstrike followed by rapid maneuvers by ground forces.”

At the height of the Gaza war, about two-thirds of Israel’s combat forces were comprised of mandatory reserve troops, totaling around 300,000 soldiers, compared to approximately 150,000 regular soldiers. However, the number of reserve troops has significantly decreased.

Mandatory reserve troops are ordinary citizens with jobs and families to support. They have now experienced multiple missions and faced intense combat.

These reserve troops have been forced to leave their jobs, including many in critical Israeli technology sectors.

On July 14, the Israeli government unanimously approved a bill extending regular military service from 32 months to 36 months, sparking anger among soldiers nearing the end of their military service. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)