Astrid Nadya Rizqita Re-elected as President of OIC Youth Indonesia for 2024-2029

Jakarta, MINA – Astrid Nadya Rizqita, the great-granddaughter of R. Prawotosoedibjo, a Muhammadiyah and Sarekat Islam activist, Masyumi politician, and former member of the DPR RIS and DPR S (Indonesia House of Representatives), and the great-niece of Indonesia’s 8th Foreign Minister, R. Moekarto Notowidigdo, has been re-elected unanimously as President of OIC Youth Indonesia for the 2024-2029 term.

The election results were announced by the Chair of the Session, Suaeb Arifin, accompanied by Mevi Amanda Sari, Azis Faudzul Adzim, Mizan Al Araf, and Raoudhah Hannaaris, during the 4th General Assembly of OIC Youth Indonesia, held at the Teratai Room, Aryaduta Suites Semanggi Hotel, Jakarta. Suaeb Arifin, who also serves as the Chair of the Steering Committee, noted that the election process ran smoothly, guided by deliberation and consensus.

The event was attended by dozens of representatives from various Islamic youth organizations (OKP), including PB PMII, PB HMI, DPP IMM, PP IPM, IPPNU, Pemuda Al-Khairiyah, Hima PERSIS, Mahasiswa Al Irsyad, Gema Mathlaul Anwar, Al Washliyah, Pemuda PUI, PIS Indonesia, GMIN, Ikatan Alumni Pesantren Indonesia, GP Parmusi, campus representatives from MOIC, and national board members of OIC Youth Indonesia.

Astrid Nadya Rizqita was re-elected after competing against three other candidates: Adlan Al Milzan Athori, Nabila Rachmadita Azra Harahap from the Muhammadiyah family, and Yanju Sahara from the Nahdlatul Ulama family. With broad support from participants, Astrid was once again entrusted with leading OIC Youth Indonesia.

In her vision, Astrid reaffirmed her commitment to further developing OIC Youth Indonesia both nationally and internationally, aiming to realize the Golden Indonesia 2045 vision. “We want OIC Youth Indonesia to play an increasingly active role and continue expanding its positive impact, both domestically and on the global stage,” said Astrid.

According to her, OIC Youth Indonesia not only serves as a platform for networking among Islamic youth organizations but also plays a crucial role in supporting Indonesia’s diplomacy on the international stage. “Let’s work together to elevate the name of OIC Youth Indonesia to greater heights,” she added in her closing remarks.

Earlier, Astrid and her board presented the accountability report for the 2019-2024 period, recording 274 activities and 26 youth delegations representing Indonesia at various international forums. “I am deeply grateful to all the board members who have worked hard and collaborated throughout this period,” she said.

OIC International Youth Summit 2024

The day before, on September 24, 2024, OIC Youth Indonesia successfully organized the OIC International Youth Summit 2024 at Nusantara V Hall, Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI). The event brought together 700 youth from various OIC member countries to discuss, collaborate, and formulate innovative solutions to global challenges faced by the younger generation.

The summit, themed “Strengthening the Role of Youth Post-OIC 2025 Programme of Action in Facing Global Challenges,” focused on three main issues: Finance & Industry, Humanity, and Climate Change. Participants engaged in a series of panel discussions, workshops, and presentations aimed at sharing ideas, experiences, and strengthening youth networks.

Prominent figures in attendance included Tantan Taufik Lubis (Founder of OIC Youth Indonesia), Astrid Nadya Rizqita (President of OIC Youth Indonesia), Yanju Sahara (Chairperson of the OIC International Youth Summit), Adam Mulawarman Tugio (Expert Staff in Politics, Law, and Security at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Dr. H. Jazilul Fawaid, S.Q., M.A. (Deputy Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly), and Drs. H. Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar, M.Si. (Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives).

In his speech, Tantan Taufik Lubis shared his vision of empowering young Muslims to become world leaders. “OIC Youth Indonesia has opened many doors for thousands of youth to engage in international activities,” he said.

Astrid Nadya Rizqita also highlighted the importance of OIC Youth Indonesia in strengthening relationships between Islamic youth organizations in Indonesia and encouraging active participation of Indonesian youth in various international youth forums. Meanwhile, Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio emphasized the challenges faced by OIC member countries and the crucial role of youth as agents of change in achieving shared goals.

The summit produced concrete recommendations to strengthen the role of OIC youth in addressing global challenges, in line with the OIC Programme of Action 2025. Participants were encouraged to continue supporting OIC Youth Indonesia’s efforts to create a fairer, more peaceful, and sustainable world. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)