Indonesian OIC Youth Calls on International Community to Take Firm Action to End Israeli Occupation in Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – The Youth Executive Council of the Indonesian Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) calls on the international community to act immediately and firmly to end the occupation in Palestine and realize just and lasting peace for everyone.

The prospect of peace is now under threat as the rate of Israeli escalation and settlement construction in the Occupied Palestinian Territory continues to be uncontrolled, thus threatening the possibility of a Two-State Solution, said the President of Indonesian OIC Youth Astrid Nadya Rizqita in a written statement on Tuesday.

“We echo the sentiments of the OIC and the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities. We regret any atrocities on all sides that may have been committed during the recent escalation. “However, we maintain our stance in supporting the just and correct struggle of the Palestinian people for freedom and justice and the right to defend themselves,” she said.

According to OIC Youth, the root of this conflict is the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel and the widespread feeling of despair over the possibility of achieving a Two-State Solution in the face of the Israeli government’s stubbornness and actions.

“The occupation and abandonment of the Two State Solution by the Israeli authorities is a violation of international law and must be resolved in accordance with the parameters agreed by the UN,” said the OIC Youth.

“As Indonesian youth, we are committed to upholding the principles of our constitution, which includes the obligation to participate in realizing world peace and oppose all forms of occupation and colonialism,” she added.

OIC Youth also regret the spread of misinformation, hoaxes and false narratives, especially in media publications and social media, which seek to mislead the public from the facts and realities of the life and struggle of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation, blockade and control.

OIC Youth called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that could further escalate the conflict. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)