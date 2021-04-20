ASEAN Leaders Summit Held in Jakarta on April 24

Jakarta, MINA The ASEAN Secretariat revealed that the ASEAN Leaders Summit will be held at the representative office in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, April 24.

Previously, ASEAN countries planned to hold a meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar after the military coup.

“The implementation of the ASEAN Leaders Summit will strictly follow the health and safety protocols set by the Indonesian government,” said the ASEAN Secretariat in a statement on Tuesday.

The ASEAN Secretariat also expressed its appreciation to the Indonesian government for facilitating the meeting in the midst of the pandemic.

There has been no further information on which state leaders will attend ths summit.

But previously, the Thai Foreign Ministry said junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing would attend the meeting.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen also said he would attend the meeting in Jakarta.

Based on a report by the Association of Assistants for Political Prisoners (AAPP) in the early hours of Tuesday, 738 people died in demonstrations against the military coup and 3,261 people were detained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)