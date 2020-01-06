As 67 Death Toll of Greater Jakarta Floodwaters and Landslides

Select Language

Join Rescue team save the victims of Floodwaters in Jakarta (photo: special)

Jakarta, MINA – Five days after the floodwaters and landslides disaster in Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi (Jabodetabek) and Banten region the death toll has increased to 67 people until Monday.

“The death toll increased by seven people, from 60 to 67 people,” Head of the Disaster Information and Communication Data Center of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Agus Wibowo said in a written statement on Monday.

He mentioned the victims died due to flooding five people in the city of Tangerang, Banten and one person who died in a refuge of Bogor Regency, West Java.

“The victim who was lost and has not been found in the name of Muhadi (35 years) in Lebak Regency,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the victim who had previously been declared missing had been found by the Joint SAR Team and was declared dead in Lebak Regency. (T/Sj/P2)

