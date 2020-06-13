As 50 Thousand Muslims Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Select Language

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 50,000 residents performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite strict Israeli checks at the gates and around the Old City of Jerusalem.

Local media Al-Hayah al-Jadidah reported thousands of worshipers from Jerusalem and surrounding areas had been present since dawn to dawn prayers and lasted until noon.

The mosque administrator distributed protection instructions for worshipers who came to the mosque to wear masks, wash their hands and make a one meter distance.

Khatib Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Yusuf Abu Sneineh, from the pulpit Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi gave his advice, “Congregations to strengthen their determination to re-prosper the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, after limiting the pandemic period, for prayers and worship with its pure majesty. ”

In the presence of pilgrims who burst into the compound of Al-Aqsa, Abu Sneineh also called on Muslims to continue to show purity, honesty and defense of Palestine.

He also called on worshipers to adhere to and implement health protocols, in cooperation with Al-Aqsa guards and volunteers. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

