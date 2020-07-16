As 21 Residents Died Due to Flash Flood in North Luwu, South Sulawesi

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian National Search And Rescue Agency (Basarnas) on Monday reported 21 people died due to flash floods that hit a number of districts in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi.

In addition to casualties, the combined Basarnas team is still looking for missing victims.

The impact of the disaster was identified in six sub-districts, namely Masamba, Sabbang, Baebunta, South Baebunta, Malangke, and West Malangke Districts.

More than 1,500 residents were rescued by officers, while the injured have received treatment in several hospitals.

Based on the report of the local Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) on Wednesday afternoon, as many as 156 families (655 people) were displaced and 4,202 families (15,994 people) were affected.

While 4,930 houses are submerged, 10 houses were washed away, 213 houses were muddy, a military office was submerged in water and mud, inter-village bridges were cut off and inter-provincial roads were buried by mud as high as 1 to 4 m.

North Luwu Regency BPBD and related agencies have made emergency response efforts, such as evacuation and search for victims, rapid assessment of needs, handling of survivors, and operational of command posts.

In addition, heavy equipment in the form of four units of excavators was deployed to clean mud in Masamba District, and six units in Baebunta District.

Latest conditions, PLN is still doing electricity grid repairs since Wednesday morning. In addition, the cross-provincial road is buried with mud material, thus blocking access to the main command post and affected location. (T/RE1)

