As 12 Thousand Pilgrims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa

Al-Quds, MINA – Although Israeli Police prevented hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank from entering Al-Aqsa, as many as 12 thousand worshipers were able to pray Friday prayers in it.

Anadolu Agency reported that Israeli police are struggling to stop worshipers from the West Bank at the Old City entrance checkpoint in Jerusalem and only allow a small number of them to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque after identity checks.

It was the fourth Friday in a row West Bank residents have been prevented from reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel requires residents of the West Bank and Gaza Strip to obtain special permission to enter Al-Quds or to simply pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinians who were unable to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque ended up performing Friday prayers on the streets near the Old City. Israeli police began setting up checkpoints at the entrance to the Old City from early morning.

In fact, hundreds of worshipers have been at Al-Aqsa since before Fajr to pray in congregation and wait until Friday prayer.

Imam Al-Aqsa Syekh Yusuf Abu Sneina criticized in his Friday sermon on preventing worshipers from visiting the mosque continuously.

“Under no circumstances is it permissible to continue to prevent the congregation from reaching the mosque to pray,” said Abu Sneina. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)