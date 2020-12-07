As 1.2 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Indonesia

The charter plane belonging to the Garuda Indonesia airline carrying 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten, Sunday (6/12/2020) night. (Photo: Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat)

Jakarta, MINA – As many as 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten on Sunday night.

The charter plane belonging to the Garuda Indonesia airline carrying the vaccine landed at around 09.30 p

.m.

“Today, the government has received 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine is made by Sinovac which we have tested clinically in Bandung, since last August 2020, “said President Joko Widodo in a statement broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel on Sunday.

The number will continue to increase in line with the needs for handling a pandemic in Indonesia. The Head of State conveyed that the government is still working on the arrival of 1.8 million doses of vaccine which will arrive in early January 2021.

In addition to vaccines in finished form, he continued, Indonesia will also import vaccines in the form of bulk raw materials, which will then be processed by Bio Farma.

“This month there will also arrive 15 million doses of vaccine and in January 30 million doses of vaccine in the form of bulk raw materials, which will be further processed by Bio Farma,” said the President.

With the availability of this vaccine, efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak can be carried out immediately through vaccination.

“We are very grateful, alhamdulillah, the vaccine is available, which means we can immediately prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said the President.

However, the President continued, to initiate the vaccination, stages from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) are still needed.

Furthermore, the President emphasized four things that must be considered in the implementation of vaccination.

First, all procedures must be followed properly, in order to ensure public health and safety as well as vaccine effectiveness.

“Scientific considerations, the results of clinical trials, this will determine when vaccination can be started,” said the President.

Second, preparation of a vaccine distribution system to the regions. Vaccine distribution is very important, as are supporting equipment, human resources (HR), and vaccination management.

“We know that it has been prepared since a few months ago through simulations in several provinces, and I am sure that after it was decided that vaccination was started, everything was ready,” said the President.

Third, monitor and follow announcements and instructions related to vaccination.

“Since, it is not possible to vaccinate simultaneously for all residents, I hope all parties will follow the announcements and instructions from officers who are currently preparing vaccinations,” said the President.

Lastly, still have to run health protocols. “Even though vaccines already exist, we still have to be disciplined in carrying out health protocols, keep 3M discipline (wearing masks, keeping our distance, washing hands), we always have to do this,” the President concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)