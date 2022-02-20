Arum Nazlus, Hijab Archer Wins International Champions

Recently, the video of Arum Nazlus Shobah’s action, the first hijab-wearing Muslim female archer who won the ‘Horseback Archery’ at the international level, appeared on social media and was widely discussed by netizens.

The name Arum Nazlus Shobah sounds foreign to the ears, but it turns out that his achievements are very impressive and make Indonesia proud.

As information compiled by MINA from various sources Arum, who is only 13 years old, is a young Indonesian Equestrian Archery athlete. He is an equestrian archery athlete from the Indonesian Equestrian Archery Association (KPBI).

Equestrian archery or commonly called horseback archery, is a traditional sport known as ethnosport.

For the first time, Indonesia became the overall champion in the 2021 International Horseback Archery Championship tournament held by the Performance Horseback Archery Academy in Ankara, Turkey.

He represented Indonesia and was ranked first. Amazingly, Arum succeeded in becoming the overall champion in the adult general category.

For this victory, the Red-White flag was flown and the national anthem Indonesia Raya was echoed in Turkey. A very proud achievement and the name of Indonesia has been presented by Arum Nazlus Shobah.

Since the age of 8, the teenager who was born in Depok, West Java, has represented his love for religion, nation and state through his chosen sport.

The daughter of the Secretary General of KPBI, ​​Sunaryo Adhiatmoko, likes this sport, because she was inspired by her two older brothers, Arsa Wening and Kharisma Zaky, who are also archery champions.

Arum’s father and mother did educate and familiarize their children from the start with this sunnah sport.

Because archery is not just a sport, but also able to hone them to be more focused and disciplined.

Arum then learned how to ride a horse in 2020, precisely at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic that hit Indonesia. LAt that time she had just graduated from elementary school.

Within two years, Arum could master horse riding and archery. During the pandemic, Arum used it as a training ground and focused on equestrian archery. She did all that process for a whole year.

Her father taught her painstakingly, so that Arum could master the ‘ground’ archery skills, as well as the ‘fash shoot,’ abilities that required him to shoot fast, without looking at the bow and arrow. Ability is also an important requirement for a horse archer. (T/RE1)

