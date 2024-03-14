Arsenal FC Officially Has a Special Prayer Room for Players at Emirates Stadium

Jakarta, MINA – One of the Premier League’s top football clubs, Arsenal has just inaugurated a prayer room specifically for players at the Emirates Stadium. This news was shared by one of the Muslim players, Mohammed ElNeny, on Tuesday.

“I am very proud to have opened our players’ prayer room at Emirates Stadium,” ElNeny tweeted via his official Twitter account.

Later, the room can be used by Arsenal players or visiting players to perform religious services and pray.

“Having space to reflect and pray will change the lives of Arsenal players in the future. “I am very grateful to the staff and everyone involved in making this happen,” added the player from Egypt.

The addition of this facility is happy news for Muslim players at Arsenal because it coincides with the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Arsenal currently has a number of Muslim players such as Thomas Partey, William Lintasa and Mohammed ElNeny. They often show their Islam when competing and in their social media posts. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)