Muslim Footballers Welcomes Holy Month of Ramadan

London, MINA – Three Arsenal footballers, Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac, and Shkodran Mustafi welcomed the coming of holy month of Ramadan.

Together, they displayed photos as if they were offering a prayer to God on their Instagram account for Muslims around the world who are undergoing fasting month on Friday.

“Welcome Ramadan. I hope all my Muslim brothers and sisters around the world are blessed in undergoing the holy month of Ramadan, peace and health are always always, “Kolasinac wrote in his official Instagram account on Friday.

The statement also provides prayers that Muslims in the world who are undergoing fasting are protected by the Creator.

Moreover, we are currently undergoing the month of Ramadan in a different way because of the rise of coronavirus pandemic that has made the community stop their activities.

Then, Ozil and Mustafi the German footballer also hopes that all Muslims are protected from coronavirus.

In addition, the holy month of Ramadan 1441 Hijriyah was also greeted enthusiastically by Serie A footballers in the Italian League. Like Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic who congratulated fasting. “Ramadan for all Muslims in the world,” he wrote in his official Instagram account on Friday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)