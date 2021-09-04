Around 45,000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Despite Being Intimidated

Al-Quds, MINA – The Department of Islamic Endowments in occupied Jerusalem confirmed that around 45,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite being intimidated by the Israeli occupation forces.

Friday’s preacher, Sheikh Yusuf Abu Suneina invited the congregation to unite in upholding justice and tolerance among Muslims and warned of the dangers of strife.

“There is no honor for Muslims, except by upholding Allah’s law,” said Abu Suneina as quoted from Quds Press on Saturday.

He stressed that murder, theft and perjury are things that are forbidden by Islam, and called for fighting them.

Since Friday morning thousands of worshipers from various occupied Palestinian territories headed to Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayers.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest place for Muslims after the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Masjidil Aqsa is also the first Qibla of Muslims before the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

However, the Israeli occupation tried to continue to control the Al-Aqsa Mosque by intimidating Muslim worshipers and destroying mosque properties. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)