Armenia Officially Recognizes Palestine as a State

Yerevan, MINA – The Republic of Armenia has officially recognized the State of Palestine, raising the number of countries that recognize Palestinian statehood to 149 out of the 193 member states of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a statement released on Friday, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing war as critical issues on the international political agenda that necessitate resolution.

“The Republic of Armenia has joined United Nations General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” the statement read, as reported by Wafa.

The ministry emphasized Armenia’s pursuit of a peaceful and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution as the only way to achieve peace and security.

“Based on the above and reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence among nations, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine,” the statement concluded.

This recognition follows similar declarations last month by Slovenia, Spain, Norway, and Ireland, further bolstering international support for Palestinian statehood. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)