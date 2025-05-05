Armed Groups Begin Handover of Heavy Weapons in Damascus Following Agreement

Damascus, MINA – Armed groups in Damascus began surrendering their heavy weapons to the Syrian Interior Ministry on Sunday, in accordance with an agreement reached between Druze community leaders and government officials, Anadolu Agency reported.

The initiative stems from a clause in a May 1 agreement, which is now in the implementation phase. The transfer of weapons started in the Cermana neighborhood, with parallel efforts taking place in Sahnaya and sahnaya/">Ashrafiyat Sahnaya.

Muhammad Seyyid, deputy director of the Eastern Ghouta region, stated to Anadolu Agency that the Interior Ministry is accepting the weapons in stages. He also highlighted the active involvement of local leaders and religious figures in Cermana, who are supporting the process.

Seyyid further confirmed that light weapons are expected to be handed over in the coming days. He noted that many individuals have already registered to join the country’s security forces.

The official emphasized that in the future, only the Interior and Defense Ministries will be permitted to hold weapons, expressing optimism that this disarmament model will inspire similar efforts across Syria. []

