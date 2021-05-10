Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting to Discuss Israeli Attack on Al-Quds

Cairo, MINA – An emergency Arab League meeting will be held Monday in response to Israel’s escalating violence against Palestinians in Jerusalem (Al-Quds), particularly crimes against worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, an official said on Saturday.

The Assistant Secretary General of the League said the emergency session was held at the request of the State of Palestine through Ambassador Hossam Zaki. The trial will be chaired by Qatar.

The official added that the meeting would discuss Israeli crimes in the occupied holy city of Jerusalem (Al-Quds), with a particular focus on attacks on worshipers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Another agenda item discusses “Israel’s efforts to empty the holy city of its inhabitants and displace its citizens,” he said, referring to the threat of forced eviction of four Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

More than 200 people were injured when Israeli riot police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday night, firing tear gas and rubber-coated bullets at thousands of tarawih worshipers in the final days of the holy month of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)