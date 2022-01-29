Aqsa Working Group Urges Government to Immediately Close Holocaust Museum in Minahasa

Bogor, MINA – Indonesian Aqsa Working Group (AWG) urged the government to immediately revoke the permit and close the Holocaust Museum which was established by the Minahasa Jewish Community, North Sulawesi. The museum was inaugurated by the German Ambassador Extraordinary for Indonesia and attended by the Austrian Ambassador to Indonesia on Thursday.

“Aqsa Working Group urges the government to immediately revoke the permit and close the Holocaust Museum in Minahasa. The closing of the museum which was built by the Zionist Israel is in accordance with President Soekarno’s call that “As long as the independence of the Palestinian people has not been handed over, so long as the Indonesian people stand against Israel. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo has also firmly called for a boycott of Israeli products which was conveyed at the 2016 OIC Summit in Jakarta,” said Chairman of the AWG Presidium M Anshorullah in a written statement on Sunday.

Anshorullah said that the initiative to build the Museum was not in line with the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution, the first paragraph and also insensitive to the prolonged suffering of the Palestinian people and at the same time hurting the humanitarian struggle to abolish apartheid and colonialism.

According to him, the construction of the museum in Minahasa is loaded with Israeli Zionist political content because they are very interested in normalizing with Indonesia.

“The reasons for building tolerance, multiculturalism, and opposing anti-Semitism in the Holocaust narrative are actually made-up reasons. Because the calamity of the massacre was not only experienced by the Jews in Europe by the Nazis. In Cambodia, Yugoslavia, Armenia, Myanmar, China, and the Soviet Union also happened, affecting their respective people. And of course in Palestine, even Zionist Israel itself carries out massacres and ethnic cleansing to this day,” said Anshorullah.

AWG also calls on all world leaders, institutions, activists, and global communities who support humanity to continue to stand firm and strengthen efforts to abolish occupation on earth, against the Israeli occupation of Palestine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)