APEC Countries Agree to Promote Fair Access of Covid-19 vaccines

Jakarta, MINA – Leaders of member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) agreed to work together to promote fair and equitable access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi revealed that this was stated in the official ‘leaders’ statement’ resulting from the informal APEC summit meeting on Friday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended a virtual meeting chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Retno said the leaders’ statement also highlighted the importance of opening new jobs and inclusive economic recovery.

“(Then) structural reforms to support the adaptation of workers and businesses, including through digital transformation and investment trade as well as regional economic integration to encourage economic recovery,” Retno said at an online press conference on Friday night.

The meeting was held at the suggestion of New Zealand as chairman of APEC this year.

The additional meeting specifically discussed APEC collaboration in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

Foreign Minister said the number of Covid-19 cases at the global level had increased by around 15 percent in the past week.

According to her, there are also several APEC members who experienced an increase in cases of more than 100 percent.

So far, said Retno, APEC has agreed on a number of commitments related to handling the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

“A joint statement to accelerate the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement to support the smooth supply chain of the Covid-19 vaccine and other related goods issued this year,” said Retno.

One of the APEC member countries that is experiencing a spike in Covid-19 cases is Indonesia.

Indonesia has a total of more than 2.78 million positive cases of Covid-19, including the addition of 54,000 new patients on Friday.

Indonesia reported 1,205 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, which was the highest daily record during the pandemic.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health, the total number of deaths rose to 71,397. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)