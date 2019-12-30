Anti-Siege Committee Calls UN to Save the Gaza Humanitarian Situation

Gaza, MINA – The Committee against the siege calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to save the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli blockade since 2006.

“The situation in the Gaza Strip requires urgent and decisive intervention from the UN Secretary-General to pressure the occupation to lift the siege,” Committee chairman Jamal Al-Khudari said in a statement on Saturday (28/12), Palinfo reported.

“Ending the Israeli blockade will contribute to saving the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza,” he added.

He stressed, the blockade was immoral and inhumane and contradicted all principles of international law, the Fourth Geneva Convention and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. (T/Ast/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)