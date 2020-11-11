AMM Discuss Rohingya Refugees Issue

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi attended a series of ASEAN Ministerial Meetings (AMM) virtually on Tuesday. Several issues were discussed, including the humanitarian issue of Rohingya refugees.

“The Secretary General also underlined that the situation in Rakhine is very complex. Therefore, a joint effort is needed that requires political will, persistence and resources to resolve the humanitarian issue of the Rohingya refugees,” said Retno in an online media conference.

During the meeting, the Secretary General of ASEAN delivered an update regarding the development of ASEAN cooperation in implementing PNA in Myanmar.

I addition to the FM radio project in collaboration with Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV), several projects are also recommended, including capacity building and training in livestock breeding, animal disease management, education facilities for internally displaced people in the fields of water, sanitation, and hygiene, as well as training 200 volunteers in the health sector.

During the meeting, the Indonesian Foreign Minister conveyed three main issues, namely: First, welcoming the election of the President and Vice President of the United States.

“I say, Indonesia and ASEAN are ready to work together to strengthen partnerships with America in the future,” she said

Second, the Foreign Minister reiterated his hope that the South China Sea will continue to be a sea of ​​peace and stability.

“A peaceful and stable sea will only happen if all countries respect international law including the 1982 UNCLOS,” she explained.

Indonesia also conveyed that it would continue to monitor the discussion of the draft law regarding the Coast Guard that is being discussed in China.

“Of course, Indonesia respects the right of every country to make its national law, but Indonesia hopes that the law will not have a negative impact on peace and stability in the South China Sea region. Indonesia will communicate with the PRC (China) regarding this matter, “said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

Third Issue, the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of the principle of ASEAN centrality in Indonesia’s partnership with ASEAN dialogue partners, especially in a very dynamic geopolitical situation in the region.

Meanwhile, the 37th ASEAN Summit and a series of ASEAN Summits with Dialogue Partners will be held on 12-15 November 2020 via video conference. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)