Ambassador Mirzayev: Karabakh is Internal Part of Azerbaijan Territory

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Indonesia Jalal Mirzayev (photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA, – Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Indonesia Jalal Mirzayev said the Karabakh region is part of thr Azerbaijan territory in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution on 14 March 2008.

The Ambassador’s statement was conveyed to MINA in an exclusive interview at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jakarta on Tuesday, July 21.

He stressed that the United Nations had actually issued resolutions to stop the occupation and attack on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Jalal stated in the resolutions, the UN Security Council expressed its respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and stressed that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is an internal part of Azerbaijan.

“A resolution containing demands for the withdrawal of the Armenian occupation forces from the zones of Azerbaijan has not yet been implemented, mediation efforts for more than 20 years have not given results,” he said.

Ambassador Jalal continued Armenia has openly hampered efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully. Armenia ignored the demands of the UN Security Council, violated international law, and Armenia refused to withdraw its troops from the territory of Azerbaijan, resulting in hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijan citizens failing to return to their homes.

“Armenia is trying to preserve the existing status quo by changing the physical, demographic, and cultural characteristics of the occupied territories. These alarming facts have been confirmed by the fact finding team (OSCE), which consists of fact-finding experts from Poland, Italy, France, Russia, Sweden and Finland, “he stressed.

Ambassador Jalal said Azerbaijan’s peaceful effort to return to UN resolutions was ultimately deadlocked because Armenia with its descriptive policy was hampering conflict resolution, the negotiation process was weakened through political and military provocations.

“The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in the Karabakh region must be resolved within the international boundaries and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, international organizations such as the United Nations, the European Union and the OIC recognize and support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” he added.

He also hoped that Indonesia would always support Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

“We hope that Indonesia will continue its strong support in the true position of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenia-Azerbaijan,” concluded the Ambassador.

The Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, has been illegally occupied since 1991 through Armenian military aggression.

While the UN General Assembly Resolution of March 14, 2008 reaffirmed the inalienable right of the people of Azerbaijan to return to their homes, and that no country should recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh region, as is the validity of the situation resulting from the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan or provide assistance in maintaining the situation. (L/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)